Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Textainer Group Stock Performance

Textainer Group stock opened at $49.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.01. Textainer Group has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $50.15.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Textainer Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

