Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 205,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $170.34 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $155.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

