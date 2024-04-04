Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their hold rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $72.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.09.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $57.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas E. Long bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 117,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,247,007.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $612,850. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Stories

