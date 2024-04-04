Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Increased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its position in Tesla by 7.3% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,236,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,305,922. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.56. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $544.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. HSBC lowered their price target on Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.63.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

