TerraClassicUSD Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $231.18 million and approximately $11.32 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00070778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00026639 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00016724 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006344 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,963,352,833 coins and its circulating supply is 8,951,923,075 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

