TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up to $2.33

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.33, but opened at $2.41. TeraWulf shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 2,078,763 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WULF. Compass Point lowered their price target on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Trading Up 7.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at about $985,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.