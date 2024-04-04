Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Teradata Price Performance

NYSE TDC opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. Teradata has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,505. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 3.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

