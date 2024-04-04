TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Sets New 52-Week High at $147.89

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $147.89 and last traded at $147.07, with a volume of 178542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.93.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 812,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,430,000 after buying an additional 41,198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 518.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,876,000 after buying an additional 130,515 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

