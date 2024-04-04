TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lowered its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL stock opened at $145.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.93. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

