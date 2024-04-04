TD Cowen Trims Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price to $100.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.24.

SBUX opened at $88.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.00. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $88.65 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 7,225 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 49.3% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Starbucks by 12.8% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,625,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

