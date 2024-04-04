Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Down 0.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $44.22 and last traded at $44.25. 183,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,534,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

Specifically, insider Michael David Dunn sold 68,842 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $2,993,250.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,822 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,020.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $140,259.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,838.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 68,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $2,993,250.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,020.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,255,470 shares of company stock worth $281,935,627. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SYM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

Symbotic Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of -163.89 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.20.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Articles

