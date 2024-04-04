Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.85 and last traded at $43.46. Approximately 419,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,563,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYM shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.30 and a beta of 1.91.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $191,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $191,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $82,765,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,255,470 shares of company stock valued at $281,935,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 195.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter worth approximately $545,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 578.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 176.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 48,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter worth approximately $1,101,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

