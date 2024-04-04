Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.98

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.98 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 268023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.
Suzano Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.61.
Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 35.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suzano S.A. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suzano
About Suzano
Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Suzano
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3M Spun Off Its Health Division, Is It Still A Buy?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Gold Rush: Exploring 5 Sector Giants Amidst Soaring Prices
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.