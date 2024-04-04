Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.98

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.98 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 268023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 35.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suzano S.A. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 598.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 116,052 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 69,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Suzano by 16.4% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,271,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Suzano by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 656,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 81,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Suzano by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

