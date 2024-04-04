Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 5%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $975.09 and last traded at $985.30. Approximately 1,894,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 10,714,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,037.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $865.23.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $879.85 and its 200 day moving average is $494.66.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 929.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,080,000 after buying an additional 63,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

