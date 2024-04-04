Stuart A. Rose Sells 100,000 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) insider Stuart A. Rose sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $5,942,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,512,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,861,163.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

REX American Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

REX stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.46. 41,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.07. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $60.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 185.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in REX American Resources by 84.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in REX American Resources by 40.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on REX American Resources

About REX American Resources

(Get Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.