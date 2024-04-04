Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Increased to $370.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SYK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $352.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stryker will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Stryker by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Stryker by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 434,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,264,000 after purchasing an additional 85,240 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

