StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 239,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,482,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,328,000 after purchasing an additional 104,966 shares during the period. Tlwm raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 859,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 100,345 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 89,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.44. 82,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,928. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.