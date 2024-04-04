StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 5,059 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSK. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FSK stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.22. 196,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,353. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.81%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

