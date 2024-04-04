StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,070,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.90. 20,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,049. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.85. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

