StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 3,679 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XMLV traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.92. 4,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,725. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.08. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $56.59.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

