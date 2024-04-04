StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $145,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 86.3% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 327,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 151,617 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 56,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.58 per share, for a total transaction of $486,537.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,267,013 shares in the company, valued at $28,030,971.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 110,423 shares of company stock valued at $957,560 over the last ninety days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,237. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $9.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.0335 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

