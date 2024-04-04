StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 224 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 2.6% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $23,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 183,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 19,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.76.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,006. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $231.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

