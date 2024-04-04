StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.86. 2,974,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,910,068. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.