StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 13,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 481,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

ARCC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $20.86.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

