StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,006 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 17,155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Adobe by 611.8% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 484 shares of the software company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $500.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,642. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $561.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $569.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

