StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,958 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,128,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $394,775,000 after buying an additional 3,354,677 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.52.

NIKE Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE NKE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.37. 1,994,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,342,838. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The firm has a market cap of $137.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

