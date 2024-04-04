StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,690. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.