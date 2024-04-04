StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,077,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,486,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 267,750 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VXF traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,208. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.49 and its 200-day moving average is $156.10. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $176.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.