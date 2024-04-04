StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after acquiring an additional 55,071 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,047,000 after acquiring an additional 74,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after acquiring an additional 249,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,221,000 after acquiring an additional 37,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.64. 93,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,587. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.56.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.94 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

In other news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $195,230.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $195,230.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $115,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,719 shares of company stock valued at $547,803. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

