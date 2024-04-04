StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.24. 23,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,200. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

