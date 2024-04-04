StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Invests $204,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after acquiring an additional 80,345 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after purchasing an additional 927,302 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 97.9% in the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,105 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.52. 12,302,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,652,502. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $130.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $140.10 billion, a PE ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $582,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,435,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $582,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,435,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,890 shares of company stock worth $26,377,107 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.