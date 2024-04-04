StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 34,844 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $42.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,958. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $42.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.65.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.