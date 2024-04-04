StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.52. The company had a trading volume of 145,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,134. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.74.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

