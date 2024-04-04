StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOR stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.40. 15,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,703. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $55.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.13.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

