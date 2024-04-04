StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $12.59 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,730 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,421,000 after buying an additional 1,687,275 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,749,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,327,000 after buying an additional 867,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after buying an additional 91,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,379,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,473,000 after buying an additional 175,073 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.69. 291,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,175. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.