StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 86,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,784,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 292,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 139,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 34,299 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

PZA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.59. 48,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,054. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

