StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,145 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,186,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,378,000 after purchasing an additional 223,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,107,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,840,000 after purchasing an additional 382,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $36.78. 129,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,028. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

