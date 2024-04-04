Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of STRA opened at $101.90 on Thursday. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $111.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average of $91.22.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.48 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.16%. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

