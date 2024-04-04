STP Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $131.05 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, STP has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $131.05 million and approximately $10.50 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0675 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00014492 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00021738 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001660 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,652.14 or 0.99974310 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012382 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00132438 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000069 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.06469421 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $7,195,068.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.