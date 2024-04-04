Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Up 5.1%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.48. 127,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 960,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on STOK

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $33,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $33,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $67,663.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,293.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,741 shares of company stock worth $223,115. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 514.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 348,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 291,443 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 79,785 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.