StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 14.88%.

Insider Transactions at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 74,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $306,099.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,020,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,171,816.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 21,763 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $89,228.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,049,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,346.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 113,959 shares of company stock valued at $466,521 in the last quarter. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

