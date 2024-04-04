StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DOOR has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $131.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $76.87 and a 52-week high of $131.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.68.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Masonite International

In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,834.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,834.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,641 shares of company stock valued at $213,329. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Masonite International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,366,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,327,000 after acquiring an additional 120,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Masonite International by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,857,000 after acquiring an additional 64,806 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Masonite International by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 865,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,303,000 after acquiring an additional 253,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Masonite International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 23.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after purchasing an additional 113,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

