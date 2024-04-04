StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Bio-Path Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($5.40). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($10.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -20.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPTH. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 117,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

