StockNews.com Downgrades National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) to Hold

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NHI. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

Shares of NHI opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $62.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,220,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,215,000 after acquiring an additional 54,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Health Investors by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,475,000 after purchasing an additional 146,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

