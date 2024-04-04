StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 0.9 %

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

