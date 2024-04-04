StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Taitron Components from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Taitron Components stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $4.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the fourth quarter valued at about $637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Taitron Components by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 13.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

