StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

NYSE NTZ opened at $6.27 on Friday. Natuzzi has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

