StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $59.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 335,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 178,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

