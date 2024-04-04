StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LL Flooring stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.89. LL Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in LL Flooring by 66.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in LL Flooring by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in LL Flooring by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LL Flooring by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 54.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

