StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
LL Flooring Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of LL Flooring stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.89. LL Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LL Flooring
About LL Flooring
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.
