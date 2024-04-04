StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CLWT opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49. Euro Tech has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.89.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.